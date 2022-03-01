Cognizant Collaborates with Microsoft to Offer New Virtual Healthcare Solution for Remote Patient Monitoring and Improved Care

TEANECK, N.J., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced it is collaborating with Microsoft to deliver a new digital health solution to enhance remote patient monitoring for improved medical care.

Cognizant's new solution, leveraging components of the Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, is the first of several planned offerings that combine remote patient monitoring and virtual health, utilizing products like smart watches, blood pressure monitors, and glucose meters to collect and communicate patient health data to providers. Built-in analytics allow providers to cross-reference historical health information to gain patient insights and potentially identify early warning signs of chronic conditions so preventative measures can be taken. Additionally, the solution's remote capabilities enable telehealth visits, which continue to be a valuable option to mitigate barriers of care for patients with accessibility constraints, as well as implement time-sensitive interventions and improve personalized care. With chronic diseases expected to account for 70% of global deaths by 2030, advancements in digital integration are quickly becoming recognized as an optimal approach to preventing, managing, and treating disease.*

As an early Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare partner, Cognizant has designed a solution that leverages Microsoft Azure services including FHIR, API Services, and Teams integration to improve scalability and reliability. This digital healthcare endeavor is backed by Cognizant's dedicated Microsoft Business Group, bringing together Cognizant's digital modernization expertise with Microsoft's focus on building Industry Clouds to deliver a commercially available, comprehensive, healthcare solution.

This new offering is the first in a series of digital healthcare solutions from Cognizant as the company accelerates its client offerings aimed at implementing advanced healthcare technology to increase patient engagement, enhance personalized care, provide remote patient monitoring, and facilitate improved patient outcomes. Future offerings will build upon existing solution capabilities to help clients expedite implementation.

"The bridging of technology and healthcare is creating new opportunities to improve how providers monitor the health of their patients and engage with them for time-sensitive interventions," said Surya Gummadi, Head of Cognizant Healthcare. "Utilizing data analytics, secure cloud technology and interoperability products, our collaboration with Microsoft offers a unique, scalable solution that aims to connect providers and patients, and enhances the quality, timeliness, and personalization of healthcare."

"Cognizant's new virtual healthcare solution utilizes differentiated capabilities, built on the secure and compliant Microsoft Cloud, that make it easy for people to collect and share health data using their own devices, while ensuring that providers have the data and insights they need to diagnose and treat patients," said Tom McGuinness, Corporate Vice President, Global Healthcare and Life Sciences, Microsoft. "We look forward to combining our technologies and collective expertise to deliver additional solutions that offer high quality healthcare and enable patient well-being."

