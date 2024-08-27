|
27.08.2024 14:14:36
Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Belcan; Updates Guidance To Include Belcan Impact
(RTTNews) - Cognizant (CTSH) completed the acquisition of Belcan for approximately $1.3 billion in cash and stock. Belcan is a global supplier of Engineering Research & Development services for the commercial aerospace, defense, space, marine and industrial verticals. The strategic acquisition strengthens Cognizant's engineering capabilities.
Also, Cognizant updated third quarter and full year 2024 guidance to include Belcan impact. Full-year 2024 adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $4.56 to $4.64. Full-year revenue is expected to be approximately $19.5 - $19.8 billion, an increase of 0.9% to 2.4% as reported and on a constant currency basis. Third quarter revenue is expected to be $4.95 - $5.02 billion, an increase of 1.1% to 2.6% as reported, or an increase of 1.3% to 2.8% in constant currency, reflecting the impact of approximately one month of Belcan within Cognizant.
The company noted that there have been no changes to the underlying forward looking business outlook provided in the second quarter 2024 earnings release on July 31, 2024.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cognizant Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
26.08.24
|S&P 500-Titel Cognizant-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Cognizant von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
19.08.24
|S&P 500-Wert Cognizant-Aktie: So viel wäre ein Investment in Cognizant von vor 3 Jahren heute wert (finanzen.at)
|
12.08.24
|S&P 500-Papier Cognizant-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Cognizant von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.24
|S&P 500-Papier Cognizant-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Cognizant-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
01.08.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt am Donnerstagmittag den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
01.08.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Donnerstagshandels steigen (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.24
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 sackt am Mittag ab (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.24
|Ausblick: Cognizant stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)