|
02.02.2022 23:05:21
Cognizant Guides FY Outlook Below Street View
(RTTNews) - Tech company Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) provided lower-than-expected guidance for the upcoming financial year.
For the full year, the company expects adjusted earnings to be in the range of $4.46-$4.60 per share. On average 27 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the earnings to be $4.54 per share.
The company expects the revenue for the first quarter to be $4.80 billion-$4.84 billion, an improvement of 9%-10% year-over-year. The analysts' consensus for revenue is at $4.83 billion. For the full year, the revenue is expected to be in the range of $20.0 billion to $20.5 billion, at per with the analysts' estimates at $20.14 billion.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!