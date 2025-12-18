Cognizant Aktie
WKN: 915272 / ISIN: US1924461023
|
18.12.2025 01:40:58
Cognizant Partners With Bupa Hong Kong To Launch AI-Driven BPaaS For Claims Modernization
(RTTNews) - Cognizant (CTSH) announced a strategic collaboration with Bupa Hong Kong, a health insurance specialist, to deliver its first AI-driven Business-Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) solution for claims modernization in the region. The five-year engagement marks Cognizant's largest Intuitive Operations and Automation (IOA) services deal in Hong Kong.
Leveraging advanced AI-driven technologies, the BPaaS solution integrates cloud-native platforms, generative AI-led claims automation, and comprehensive fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA) detection. This unified strategy is designed to boost Bupa's productivity, strengthen regulatory compliance, and enhance customer experience.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!