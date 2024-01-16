|
16.01.2024 08:30:55
Cognizant Teams With Microsoft To Launch AI-backed Innovation Assistant
(RTTNews) - IT major Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.(CTSH) Tuesday announced that it is collaborating with Microsoft Corp.(MSFT) to launch an AI powered tool, Innovation Assistant, that is built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service.
Innovation Assistant is expected to help Cognizant employees solve client challenges across industries by augmenting its internal innovation program Bluebolt.
Cognizant hopes that the AI tool will provide a framework for its employees anywhere and at any level, to contribute to the innovation process from ideation to implementation.
"Built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, Cognizant's platform is a force multiplier that aims to enable customers to gain access to insights from enterprise data and stay ahead in the ever-evolving digital landscape," said Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft, India & South Asia.
On Monday, Cognizant shares closed at $78.18, up 0.27% and Microsoft shares closed at $388.20, down 0.07% on the Nasdaq.
