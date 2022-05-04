|
04.05.2022 22:15:24
Cognizant Technology Lowers FY22 Outlook
(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the first quarter on Wednesday, tech company Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) lowered its outlook for the full year 2022.
Looking forward, the company expects revenue to be $19.8 billion to $20.2 billion, or growth of 7.2%-9.2%, and adjusted earnings of $$4.45 to $4.55 per share.
Previously, the company expected full-year revenues $20.0 billion to $20.5 billion and adjusted earnings of $4.46 to $4.60 per share.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $4.56 per share and revenues of $20.22 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cognizant Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
05.05.22
|Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Tanked 13% Today (MotleyFool)
|
05.05.22
|Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
04.05.22
|Ausblick: Cognizant präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
19.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Cognizant legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)