02.08.2023 22:04:54

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $463 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $577 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $4.89 billion from $4.91 billion last year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $463 Mln. vs. $577 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.91 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.99 -Revenue (Q2): $4.89 Bln vs. $4.91 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.89 - $4.94 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.25 to $4.48 Full year revenue guidance: $19.2 - $19.6 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cognizant Corp.mehr Nachrichten