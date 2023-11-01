01.11.2023 21:04:41

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $525 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $629 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $4.90 billion from $4.86 billion last year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $525 Mln. vs. $629 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.04 vs. $1.22 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.08 -Revenue (Q3): $4.90 Bln vs. $4.86 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.69 - $4.82 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.39 - $4.42 Full year revenue guidance: $19.3 - $19.4 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cognizant Corp.mehr Nachrichten