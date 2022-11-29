|
29.11.2022 15:42:42
Cognizant To Acquire AustinCSI For Undisclosed Terms
(RTTNews) - Cognizant (CTSH) said that it agreed to acquire AustinCSI, a premier digital transformation consultancy specializing in enterprise cloud and data analytics advisory services. Financial details were not disclosed.
The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions.
Based in the technology hub of Dallas, Texas, AustinCSI provides consulting services for Fortune 500 clients across industries. The privately held company has more than 175 consultants who design and deliver cloud and automation solutions.
