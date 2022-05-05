|
05.05.2022 17:00:00
Cognizant to Present at MoffettNathanson's 4th Annual Payments, Processors, and IT Services Summit
TEANECK, N.J., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, today announced a presentation at the following investor conference:
MoffettNathanson's 4th Annual Payments, Processors, and IT Services Summit
- Presenter: Brian Humphries - Chief Executive Officer
- Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available at Cognizant's website:
http://investors.cognizant.com
A replay of the webcasts will remain available on the company's website for 90 days.About Cognizant
Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.
Investor Contact:
Tyler Scott, Vice President, Investor Relations, (551) 220-8246, tyler.scott@cognizant.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cognizant-to-present-at-moffettnathansons-4th-annual-payments-processors-and-it-services-summit-301540894.html
SOURCE Cognizant
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cognizant Corp.
|71,20
|1,47%
