30.11.2022 15:00:00
Cognizant to Present at the UBS Global TMT Conference
TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, today announced a presentation at the following investor conference:
- Presenter: Brian Humphries - Chief Executive Officer
- Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022
- Time: 8:20 AM ET
Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available at Cognizant's website:
http://investors.cognizant.com
A replay of the webcasts will remain available on the company's website for 90 days.
Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.
Investor Contact:
Tyler Scott, Vice President, Investor Relations, (551) 220-8246, tyler.scott@cognizant.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cognizant-to-present-at-the-ubs-global-tmt-conference-301689709.html
SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions
