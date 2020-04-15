Cohealo to Provide Technology Platform for White House Ventilator Loan Program

BOSTON, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohealo, a platform for health systems to track and share medical equipment, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with the American Hospital Association (AHA), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), leading group purchasing organizations, and prominent healthcare systems, to deploy the Dynamic Ventilator Reserve plan, a loan program with the goal of providing ventilators to coronavirus patients.

The Dynamic Ventilator Reserve will bring together health systems from across the country to contribute a portion of their ventilator fleets to share with systems experiencing shortages. Cohealo's technology will deliver visibility into national ventilator availability for the sharing network, providing FEMA a critical tool in deploying these life-saving resources to those who need them most.

"President Trump worked with governors to make sure that every American who needed a ventilator received a ventilator, and this historic public-private program ensures that will continue to be the case," said White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, one of the architects of the plan.

"The AHA has been a convener of health systems for more than a century. Their national oversight, with support from FEMA and the White House, will help hospitals to anticipate spikes in demand and collaborate between regions, mitigating potential loss of life," said Todd Rothenhaus, M.D., Cohealo's chief executive officer.

Cohealo's technology will provide insight into ventilator utilization and capacity at the facility, regional, and state-wide level to inform re-distribution efforts. To ensure safe handling when moving ventilators, Cohealo's platform will support end-to-end logistics, including waybill creation, mobilization procedures, and chain of custody. This process ensures that equipment is transported safely and that ventilators are returned to point of origin.

"On any given week, our team tracks the usage of hundreds of assets and mobilizes more than five million dollars-worth of equipment for operating room teams across the country. We have expertise sharing even the most delicate of equipment, including microscopes, lasers, and surgical robots. We are well-positioned to assist healthcare providers in stretching ventilator capacity," said Brett Reed, Cohealo's chief operating officer.

About Cohealo

Based in Boston, Cohealo finds savings for health systems by increasing the utilization of their medical equipment through proactive data analytics and equipment sharing, so health systems can re-invest those dollars into growth. With deeper insights into equipment usage, hospitals can pinpoint redundant equipment, opportunities for rental avoidance, and ways to share equipment between facilities. As the program scales within a health system, the network effect drives increasing levels of savings and improves providers' access to expensive medical technology. Cohealo has been named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies List and CNBC's Disruptor 50 and is recognized as the first solution of its type to bring the sharing economy to healthcare. Learn more at cohealo.com .

About the American Hospital Association (AHA)

The AHA is a not-for-profit association of health care provider organizations and individuals that are committed to the health improvement of their communities. The AHA is the national advocate for its members, which include nearly 5,000 hospitals, health care systems, networks, other providers of care and 43,000 individual members.

The AHA Center for Health Innovation is leading hospital and health system transformation and accelerating innovation at scale. The Center was formed in 2018 by merging AHAs Health Forum, Health Research & Educational Trust, Data Center, and The Value Initiative. The Center offers AHA members the latest market intelligence, data products and analytics, learning collaboratives, virtual expeditions, and advisory services. For more information, visit the AHA website at www.aha.org/center .

