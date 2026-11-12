Cohen & Co. Earnings Up In Q3; Appoints Daniel Cohen As CEO As Lester Brafman Resigns

(RTTNews) - Cohen & Co. Inc. (COHN), a financial services company, on Thursday reported an increase in net income attributable to the company for the third quarter of 2026, while revenue and operating income declined compared with the previous year.

Net income attributable to the company increased to $6.70 million from $4.59 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.12, compared with $2.58 last year.

Operating income decreased to $2.63 million from $21.76 million in the prior year.

Revenue declined to $32.44 million from $84.21 million in the previous year.

The company said third-quarter results were impacted by more than $17 million in mark-to-market adjustments, but it still generated $6.9 million in enterprise net income.

In addition, the company announced that Lester Brafman stepped down as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 10. Daniel Cohen has been appointed as CEO, effective the same date.

Brafman will remain with the company as a Senior Advisor through November 30, to support the leadership transition.

Daniel Cohen will continue to serve as Executive Chairman of the Board alongside his new role. Cohen previously served as the company's CEO and Chief Investment Officer from December 2009 to September 2013.

On Wednesday, Cohen & Co. shares closed 2.90% higher at $11 on the New York Stock Exchange.