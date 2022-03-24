Cohen Veterans Network Launches New Research Institute to Improve Mental Health Outcomes for Veterans, Service Members and Their Families

Through Research, Innovation, and Collaboration, CVN-IQ Seeks to Advance the Field of Mental Health

STAMFORD, Conn., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to advancing the field of mental health, Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a national not-for-profit network of mental health clinics for post-9/11 veterans, service members and their families, today announced the launch of Cohen Veterans Network Institute for Quality (CVN-IQ). The institute will use research, innovation, and collaboration, with other military and veteran service agencies, mental health industry leaders and academic partners to improve treatment outcomes for veterans, service members and their families while enhancing their quality of life.

The network launches CVN-IQ as the country faces a public health crisis related to mental health care. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has increased mental health needs nationally, including within the military and veteran communities, while simultaneously reducing access. This is compounded by a shortage of mental health providers. While CVN's model is actively addressing the mental health access challenge by providing telehealth, same day appointments for those in crisis, and flexible scheduling, CVN-IQ is another capability the network can deploy to ensure the organization is providing optimal care and advancing the field of mental health.

CVN-IQ will partner with stakeholders across disciplines to explore new treatments, technologies, trainings, clinical benchmarks, models of care, and more. The institute will leverage CVN's de-identified data repository to continuously improve the network's understanding of and responsiveness to the needs of their clients. Research will focus on four areas, including:

Optimizing mental health care delivery by identifying best practices to enhance access and close the gaps in care for the military and veteran communities

Highlighting the mental health needs of post-9/11 veterans and families, such as identifying the challenges, strengths, and unique stressors of military children and adolescents

Improving mental health outcomes by exploring next generation interventions such as psychedelics, novel therapeutics and new technologies for PTSD, depression, and other mental health issues

Promoting diversity, equity and inclusion by identifying the barriers, sources of stigma, and service gaps experienced by minority and LGBTQ+ veterans and military members seeking mental health care

"I'm thrilled about the launch of our dedicated collaborative research institute," says Cohen Veterans Network President & CEO Dr. Anthony Hassan. "The institute will enable our network to truly function as a learning mental health system using our data to optimize network performance and ensuring access to quality care remains our top priority. We also look forward to generating new knowledge through original research and leveraging innovation to increase the effectiveness of mental health treatments to benefit the entire field."

The institute is led by Dr. David Linkh, an accomplished researcher and 26-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Linkh is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker who received his doctorate from Columbia University. Over his two decade plus military career he held numerous clinical, research and command positions, and deployed several times. He has published research in areas including psychological trauma/PTSD, interpersonal and self-directed violence, suicide prevention, resilience, and implementation science.

"The opportunities for CVN-IQ are limitless as we look toward the future," says CVN-IQ Director Dr. David Linkh. "With collaboration at the heart of the institute, I look forward to partnering across disciplines in the mental health field to solve problems and generate new ideas and methods which improve treatment outcomes for veterans, service members and their families."

CVN has treated more than 30,000 clients since its inception in 2016. The network provides high-quality, accessible mental health services to post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and military family members through its 20 Cohen Clinics across the country. Treatment is available for a wide variety of mental health challenges including PTSD, depression, anxiety, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children's behavioral problems. Care is available in person or via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy.

Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) national not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network. Learn more about CVN here.

