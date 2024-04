Cohere launches new Command R+ LLM on Azure first

Cohere has unveiled its latest large language model (LLM), Command R+, which is engineered to enhance enterprise workflows and applications. The company said the new model is its most advanced and scalable LLM yet. Building on the foundations of the earlier Command R model, Command R+ boosts performance for various enterprise tasks, including data categorization and workflow automation, the company said.Although Cohere said in March that it would train and deploy its models on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) under its partnership with Oracle, it has chosen to make Command R+ available first on Microsoft Azure . The software is set to launch on OCI shortly, with plans to expand to more cloud platforms in the upcoming weeks, said Cohere spokesman Kyle Lastovica. It’s already available through Cohere’s own hosted API.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel