Coherent Q4 Profit Surges; Revenue Up 34%

(RTTNews) - Coherent Corp. (COHR) on Wednesday reported a sharp increase in fourth-quarter earnings and revenue, driven by strong demand across its business. The company also provided an outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2027.

Net earnings attributable to the company were $240.5 million, or $1.19 per share, compared with a net loss of $95.6 million, or $0.83 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for the quarter rose 33.8% to $2.05 billion from $1.53 billion a year earlier. Gross margin increased to 38.5% from 35.7%.

On an adjusted basis, net earnings attributable to Coherent were $351.2 million, or $1.74 per share, from $192.3 million, or $1.00 per share, a year earlier.

Looking forward to the first quarter, Coherent expects revenue of $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $1.85 to $2.05.