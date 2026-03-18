Coherent Stock Gains 6% Over Indium Phosphide Innovations Highlight At OFC 2026

(RTTNews) - Shares of Coherent Corp. (COHR) are climbing about 6 percent on Wednesday morning trading after the company announced that it will highlight the breadth and scalability of its Indium Phosphide innovations at OFC 2026.

The company's shares are currently trading at $260.86 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 6.10 percent. The stock opened at $251.94 and has climbed as high as $265.80 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $45.58 to $300.20.

The company added that the expansion of InP platform, from high-power lasers and advanced modulators to photodiodes and integrated subsystems, demonstrates its commitment to delivering the performance, scalability, and manufacturing depth required for AI-driven networks.