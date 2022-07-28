Cohu Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today reported fiscal 2022 second quarter net sales of $217.2 million and GAAP income of $28.8 million or $0.59 per share. Net sales for the first six months of 2022 were $415.0 million and GAAP income was $50.3 million or $1.02 per share.

Cohu also reported non-GAAP results, with second quarter 2022 income of $39.7 million or $0.81 per share and income of $72.3 million or $1.47 per share for the first six months of 2022.

GAAP Results (in millions, except per share amounts) Q2 FY

2022 Q1 FY

2022 Q2 FY

2021 6 Months

2022 6 Months

2021 Net sales $ 217.2 $ 197.8 $ 244.8 $ 415.0 $ 470.3 Net income $ 28.8 $ 21.6 $ 95.1 $ 50.3 $ 122.7 Net income per share $ 0.59 $ 0.44 $ 1.92 $ 1.02 $ 2.58 Non-GAAP Results (in millions, except per share amounts) Q2 FY

2022 Q1 FY

2022 Q2 FY

2021 6 Months

2022 6 Months

2021 Net income $ 39.7 $ 32.6 $ 44.2 $ 72.3 $ 84.8 Net income per share $ 0.81 $ 0.66 $ 0.89 $ 1.47 $ 1.79

Total cash and investments at the end of second quarter 2022 were $368.1 million and our Term Loan B principal amount was $79.3 million. Cohu repurchased 504,102 shares of its common stock in the second quarter for an aggregate amount of $14.0 million.

"We reported another outstanding quarter with gross margin progressing toward our mid-term target financial model and benefiting from growth of our semiconductor test business and increased insourcing of contactor manufacturing. With test cell utilization estimated at approximately 84% and our recurring revenue at 39% of second quarter revenue, Cohu continues to build a well-balanced and resilient business model,” said Cohu President and CEO Luis Müller. "We continue to capture new customers and diversify our tester business with increased penetration of Diamond x across mid-range mixed signal customers.”

Cohu expects third quarter 2022 sales to be between $198 million and $212 million.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

Included within this press release and accompanying materials are non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP Gross Margin/Profit, Income and Income (adjusted earnings) per share, Operating Income, Operating Expense, effective tax rate, free cash flow and Adjusted EBITDA that supplement the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations prepared under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures adjust the Company’s actual results prepared under GAAP to exclude charges and the related income tax effect for: share-based compensation, the amortization of purchased intangible assets, restructuring costs, gain on sale of business, employer payroll taxes related to accelerated vesting share-based awards, depreciation of purchase accounting adjustments to property, plant and equipment, amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs (Adjusted EBITDA only) and loss on extinguishment of debt (Adjusted EBITDA only). Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP amounts for the periods presented herein are provided in schedules accompanying this release and should be considered together with the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. With respect to any forward-looking non-GAAP figures, we are unable to provide without unreasonable efforts, at this time, a GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of any forward-looking figures due to their inherent uncertainty.

These non-GAAP measures are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are included solely for informational and comparative purposes. The Company’s management believes that this information can assist investors in evaluating the Company’s operational trends, financial performance, and cash generating capacity. Management uses non-GAAP measures for a variety of reasons, including to make operational decisions, to determine executive compensation in part, to forecast future operational results, and for comparison to our annual operating plan. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be regarded as a replacement for (or superior to) corresponding, similarly captioned, GAAP measures.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this release and accompanying materials may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding tester design wins and growth, backlog expected to ship over multiple quarters, estimated test cell utilization, increasing demand for our products, opportunities for our Diamondx tester, expansion in contactor/interface products, ongoing qualifications for DI-Core, diversifying the tester business, on pace to achieve our mid-term financial targets (mid-term means a 3-5 year time horizon), progressing to increase gross margins, insourcing contactor manufacturing, a balanced and resilient business model, Cohu’s FY2022 outlook, % of incremental revenue expected to fall to operating income, estimated systems versus recurring sales, Cohu’s third quarter 2022 sales forecast, guidance, sales mix, non-GAAP operating expenses, gross margin, operating income, adjusted EBITDA, effective tax rate, free cash flow, cap ex, cash and shares outstanding, estimated minimum cash needed, estimated EBITDA breakeven point, any future Term Loan B principal reduction, the amount, timing or manner of any share repurchases and any other statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or include words such as "may,” "will,” "should,” "would,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "plan,” "likely,” "believe,” "estimate,” "project,” "intend,” and/or other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Any third-party industry analyst forecasts quoted are for reference only and Cohu does not adopt or affirm any such forecasts.

Actual results and future business conditions could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: political and economic instability and adverse worldwide impacts resulting from the military incursion into Ukraine by Russia, including potential energy shortages in Europe; the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our operations and the operations of our key suppliers, customers and other business partners; we are making investments in new products and product enhancements, which may adversely affect our operating results and these investments may not be commercially successful; we have manufacturing operations in Asia and any failure to effectively manage multiple manufacturing sites and to secure raw materials meeting our quality, cost and other requirements, or failures by our suppliers to perform, could harm our sales, service levels and reputation; any failure to perform or unexpected downtime experienced by our sole contract manufacturer for certain semiconductor automated test equipment; any failure of critical suppliers to deliver sufficient quantities of parts in a timely and cost-effective manner, including ongoing shortages of semiconductor devices used in our system products; continued high inflation; we may not be able to increase prices to fully offset inflationary pressures on costs, such as raw and packaging materials, components and subassemblies, labor and distribution costs; the semiconductor industry we serve is seasonal, cyclical, volatile and unpredictable; the semiconductor equipment industry is intensely competitive; semiconductor equipment is subject to rapid technological change, product introductions and transitions which may result in inventory write-offs, and our new product development involves numerous risks and uncertainties; the seasonal nature of the semiconductor equipment industry places enormous demands on our employees, operations and infrastructure; a limited number of customers account for a substantial percentage of our net sales; inherent uncertainty of backlog wherein customers may delay shipments or cancel orders; majority of our revenues are generated from exports to foreign countries, primarily in Asia, that are subject to economic and political instability and we compete against a number of Asia-based test contactor, test handler and automated test equipment suppliers; we are exposed to the risks of operating in certain foreign locations from where Cohu manufactures certain products, and supports our sales and services to the global semiconductor industry; increasingly restrictive trade and export regulations may materially harm or limit Cohu’s business and ability to sell its products; the remaining indebtedness in connection with our financing of the Xcerra acquisition may have an adverse impact on Cohu’s liquidity, access to capital and business flexibility; we are exposed to other risks associated with additional potential acquisitions, investments and divestitures such as integration difficulties, disruption to our core business, dilution of stockholder value, and diversion of management attention; our financial and operating results may vary and fall below analysts’ estimates, or credit rating agencies may change their ratings on Cohu, any of which may cause the price of our common stock to decline or make it difficult to obtain other financing; we have experienced significant volatility in our stock price; there may be changes in, and uncertainty with respect to, legislation, regulation and governmental policy in the United States; and impacts in the event of a cybersecurity breach.

These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in Cohu’s filings with the SEC, including the most recently filed Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, and the other filings made by Cohu with the SEC from time to time, which are available via the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by applicable law, Cohu does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

COHU, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended (1) Six Months Ended (1) June 25, June 26, June 25, June 26, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 217,226 $ 244,803 $ 414,983 $ 470,291 Cost and expenses: Cost of sales (excluding amortization) 116,273 140,146 222,874 263,429 Research and development 23,160 23,423 46,266 46,575 Selling, general and administrative 32,531 32,834 63,777 65,458 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 8,341 9,045 16,876 18,289 Gain on sale of PCB Test business (2) - (75,779 ) - (75,664 ) Restructuring charges 7 617 583 1,957 180,312 130,286 350,376 320,044 Income from operations 36,914 114,517 64,607 150,247 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (919 ) (1,831 ) (1,900 ) (4,406 ) Interest income 308 94 419 144 Foreign transaction gain (loss) 1,491 (25 ) 2,635 (287 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (3) (128 ) - (232 ) (1,761 ) Income from operations before taxes 37,666 112,755 65,529 143,937 Income tax provision 8,898 17,659 15,192 21,234 Net income $ 28,768 $ 95,096 $ 50,337 $ 122,703 Income per share: Basic: $ 0.59 $ 1.96 $ 1.04 $ 2.66 Diluted: $ 0.59 $ 1.92 $ 1.02 $ 2.58 Weighted average shares used in computing income per share: Basic 48,475 48,555 48,626 46,155 Diluted 48,928 49,474 49,248 47,478

(1) The three- and six-month periods ended June 25, 2022 and June 26, 2021 were both comprised of 13 weeks and 26 weeks, respectively. (2) On June 24, 2021 the Company completed the divestment of its PCB Test business. The divestment of this business did not qualify for presentation as discontinued operations and the results of the PCB Test business are included in continuing operations for all periods presented. (3) Repayments of outstanding term loan B resulted in a loss from the extinguishment of debt. Loss on extinguishment of debt is the net result after any cash gain is offset by the required reduction in our capitalized debt issuance costs and original issuance discounts.

COHU, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands) June 25, December 25, 2022 2021 Assets: Current assets: Cash and investments $ 368,081 $ 379,905 Accounts receivable 212,905 192,873 Inventories 162,666 161,053 Other current assets 23,644 16,962 Total current assets 767,296 750,793 Property, plant & equipment, net 62,147 63,957 Goodwill 211,534 219,791 Intangible assets, net 155,797 177,320 Operating lease right of use assets 23,519 25,060 Other assets 19,111 22,123 Total assets $ 1,239,404 $ 1,259,044 Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity: Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 1,849 $ 3,059 Current installments of long-term debt (1) 14,329 11,338 Deferred profit 10,406 13,208 Other current liabilities 167,684 164,854 Total current liabilities 194,268 192,459 Long-term debt 75,378 103,393 Non-current operating lease liabilities 20,446 22,040 Other noncurrent liabilities 54,860 58,650 Cohu stockholders’ equity 894,452 882,502 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 1,239,404 $ 1,259,044

(1) Subsequent to June 25, 2022, the Company prepaid $10 million of its Term Loan B debt facility. As a result of this occurring during the third fiscal quarter of 2022, the amount has been classified as current installments of long-term debt as of June 25, 2022.

COHU, INC. Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 25, March 26, June 26, 2022 2022 2021 Income from operations - GAAP basis (a) $ 36,914 $ 27,693 $ 114,517 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation included in (b): Cost of sales (COS) 172 145 191 Research and development (R&D) 826 752 763 Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) 2,935 2,525 2,552 3,933 3,422 3,506 Amortization of purchased intangible assets (c) 8,341 8,535 9,045 Restructuring charges related to inventory adjustments in COS (d) (186 ) (175 ) (263 ) Restructuring charges (d) 7 576 617 Gain on sale of PCB Test business (e) - - (75,779 ) PP&E step-up included in SG&A (f) - - 145 Payroll taxes related to accelerated vesting of share-based awards included in SG&A (g) - 132 - Income from operations - non-GAAP basis (h) $ 49,009 $ 40,183 $ 51,788 Income from operations - GAAP basis $ 28,768 $ 21,569 $ 95,096 Non-GAAP adjustments (as scheduled above) 12,095 12,490 (62,729 ) Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (i) (1,134 ) (1,483 ) 11,853 Income from operations - non-GAAP basis $ 39,729 $ 32,576 $ 44,220 GAAP income from operations per share - diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.44 $ 1.92 Non-GAAP income from operations per share - diluted (j) $ 0.81 $ 0.66 $ 0.89

Management believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operating performance. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company's operating results, as well as when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods and these non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the Company’s financial performance using some of the same measures as management. Management views share-based compensation as an expense that is unrelated to the Company’s operational performance as it does not require cash payments and can vary in amount from period to period and the elimination of amortization charges provides better comparability of pre- and post-acquisition operating results and to results of businesses utilizing internally developed intangible assets. Management initiated certain restructuring activities including employee headcount reductions and other organizational changes to align our business strategies in light of the merger with Xcerra. Restructuring costs have been excluded because such expense is not used by Management to assess the core profitability of Cohu’s business operations. The impact from the sale of the PCB Test business has been excluded as the amount is infrequent and is unrelated to the operational performance of Cohu. Employer payroll taxes related to accelerated severance stock-based compensation are dependent on the Company's stock price and the timing and size of the vesting of their restricted stock, over which management has limited to no control, and as such management does not believe it correlates to the company's operation of the business. PP&E step-up costs have been excluded by management as they are unrelated to the core operating activities of the Company. Excluding this data provides investors with a basis to compare Cohu’s performance against the performance of other companies without this variability. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be regarded as a replacement for (or superior to) corresponding, similarly captioned, GAAP measures. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and investors should be careful when comparing our non-GAAP financial measures to those of other companies.

(a) 17.0%, 14.0% and 46.8% of net sales, respectively. (b) To eliminate compensation expense for employee stock options, stock units and our employee stock purchase plan. (c) To eliminate the amortization of acquired intangible assets. (d) To eliminate restructuring costs incurred related to the integration of Xcerra and the Company’s German operations. (e) To eliminate the impact of the sale of the PCB Test business. (f) To eliminate the accelerated depreciation from the property, plant & equipment step-up related to the acquisition of Xcerra. (g) To eliminate the impact of employer payroll taxes associated with the acceleration of Pascal Rondé share-based awards under the terms of his separation agreement. (h) 22.6%, 20.3% and 21.2% of net sales, respectively. (i) To adjust the provision for income taxes related to the adjustments described above based on applicable tax rates. (j) All periods presented were computed using the number of GAAP diluted shares outstanding.

COHU, INC. Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Six Months Ended June 25, June 26, 2022 2021 Income from operations - GAAP basis (a) $ 64,607 $ 150,247 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation included in (b): Cost of sales (COS) 317 453 Research and development (R&D) 1,578 1,544 Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) 5,460 5,032 7,355 7,029 Amortization of purchased intangible assets (c) 16,876 18,289 Restructuring charges related to inventory adjustments in COS (d) (361 ) 137 Restructuring charges (d) 583 1,957 Gain on sale of PCB Test business (e) - (75,664 ) PP&E step-up included in SG&A (f) - 290 Payroll taxes related to accelerated vesting of share-based awards included in SG&A (g) 132 300 Income from operations - non-GAAP basis (h) $ 89,192 $ 102,585 Income from continuing operations - GAAP basis $ 50,337 $ 122,703 Non-GAAP adjustments (as scheduled above) 24,585 (47,662 ) Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (i) (2,617 ) 9,808 Income from continuing operations - non-GAAP basis $ 72,305 $ 84,849 GAAP income per share from continuing operations - diluted $ 1.02 $ 2.58 Non-GAAP income per share - diluted (j) $ 1.47 $ 1.79

Management believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operating performance. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company's operating results, as well as when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods and these non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the Company’s financial performance using some of the same measures as management. Management views share-based compensation as an expense that is unrelated to the Company’s operational performance as it does not require cash payments and can vary in amount from period to period and the elimination of amortization charges provides better comparability of pre- and post-acquisition operating results and to results of businesses utilizing internally developed intangible assets. Management initiated certain restructuring activities including employee headcount reductions and other organizational changes to align our business strategies in light of the merger with Xcerra. Restructuring costs have been excluded because such expense is not used by Management to assess the core profitability of Cohu’s business operations. The impact from the sale of the PCB Test business has been excluded as the amount is infrequent and is unrelated to the operational performance of Cohu. Employer payroll taxes related to accelerated severance stock-based compensation are dependent on the Company's stock price and the timing and size of the vesting of their restricted stock, over which management has limited to no control, and as such management does not believe it correlates to the company's operation of the business. PP&E step-up costs have been excluded by management as they are unrelated to the core operating activities of the Company. Excluding this data provides investors with a basis to compare Cohu’s performance against the performance of other companies without this variability. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be regarded as a replacement for (or superior to) corresponding, similarly captioned, GAAP measures. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and investors should be careful when comparing our non-GAAP financial measures to those of other companies.

(a) 15.6% and 31.9% of net sales, respectively. (b) To eliminate compensation expense for employee stock options, stock units and our employee stock purchase plan. (c) To eliminate the amortization of acquired intangible assets. (d) To eliminate restructuring costs incurred related to the integration of Xcerra and the Company’s German operations. (e) To eliminate the gains generated from the sale of the PCB Test business. (f) To eliminate the property, plant & equipment step-up depreciation accelerated related to the acquisition of Xcerra. (g) To eliminate the impact of employer payroll taxes associated with the acceleration of Pascal Rondé share-based awards under the terms of his separation agreement. (h) 21.5% and 21.8% of net sales, respectively. (i) To adjust the provision for income taxes related to the adjustments described above based on applicable tax rates. (j) All periods presented were computed using the number of GAAP diluted shares outstanding.

COHU, INC. Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 25, March 26, June 26, 2022 2022 2021 Gross Profit Reconciliation Gross profit - GAAP basis (excluding amortization) (1) $ 100,953 $ 91,156 $ 104,657 Non-GAAP adjustments to cost of sales (as scheduled above) (14 ) (30 ) (72 ) Gross profit - Non-GAAP basis $ 100,939 $ 91,126 $ 104,585 As a percentage of net sales: GAAP gross profit 46.5 % 46.1 % 42.8 % Non-GAAP gross profit 46.5 % 46.1 % 42.7 % Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Net income - GAAP Basis $ 28,768 $ 21,569 $ 95,096 Income tax provision 8,898 6,294 17,659 Interest expense 919 981 1,831 Interest income (308 ) (111 ) (94 ) Amortization of purchased intangible assets 8,341 8,535 9,045 Depreciation 3,191 3,132 3,385 Amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs (2) 478 478 378 Loss on extinguishment of debt 128 104 - Other non-GAAP adjustments (as scheduled above) 3,754 3,955 (71,919 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,169 $ 44,937 $ 55,381 As a percentage of net sales: Net income - GAAP Basis 13.2 % 10.9 % 38.8 % Adjusted EBITDA 24.9 % 22.7 % 22.6 % Operating Expense Reconciliation Operating Expense - GAAP basis $ 64,039 $ 63,463 $ 65,919 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses (as scheduled above) (12,109 ) (12,520 ) (13,122 ) Operating Expenses - Non-GAAP basis $ 51,930 $ 50,943 $ 52,797

(1) Excludes amortization of $6,544, $6,696 and $7,043 for the three months ending June 25, 2022, March 26, 2022 and June 26, 2021, respectively. (2) Represents amortization of capitalized implementation costs related to cloud-based software arrangements that are included within SG&A.

Six Months Ended June 25, June 26, 2022 2021 Gross Profit Reconciliation Gross profit - GAAP basis (excluding amortization) (1) $ 192,109 $ 206,862 Non-GAAP adjustments to cost of sales (as scheduled above) (44 ) 590 Gross profit - Non-GAAP basis $ 192,065 $ 207,452 As a percentage of net sales: GAAP gross profit 46.3 % 44.0 % Non-GAAP gross profit 46.3 % 44.1 % Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Net income - GAAP Basis $ 50,337 $ 122,703 Income tax provision 15,192 21,234 Interest expense 1,900 4,406 Interest income (419 ) (144 ) Amortization of purchased intangible assets 16,876 18,289 Depreciation 6,323 6,708 Amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs (2) 956 748 Loss on extinguishment of debt 232 1,761 Other non-GAAP adjustments (as scheduled above) 7,709 (66,241 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 99,106 $ 109,464 As a percentage of net sales: Net income - GAAP Basis 12.1 % 26.1 % Adjusted EBITDA 23.9 % 23.3 % Operating Expense Reconciliation Operating Expense - GAAP basis $ 127,502 $ 132,279 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses (as scheduled above) (24,629 ) (27,412 ) Operating Expenses - Non-GAAP basis $ 102,873 $ 104,867

(1) Excludes amortization of $13,240 and $14,144 for the six months ending June 25, 2022 and June 26, 2021, respectively. (2) Represents amortization of capitalized implementation costs related to cloud-based software arrangements that are included within SG&A.

