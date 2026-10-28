Cohu Aktie

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WKN: 856506 / ISIN: US1925761066

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28.10.2026 21:46:45

Cohu Swings To Q3 Profit; Revenue Jumps 37%

(RTTNews) - Cohu, Inc. (COHU) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $12.1 million, or $0.22 per share, compared with a net loss of $4.1 million, or $0.09 per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted net income rose to $23.3 million, or $0.43 per share, from a loss of $2.8 million, or $0.06 per share.

Net sales for the quarter increased 37% to $173.0 million from $126.2 million last year.

Cohu said bookings increased 126% year over year, driven partly by demand for its Eclipse thermal solutions for high-performance computing. The company raised its fiscal 2026 high-performance computing revenue outlook to approximately $120 million.

For the fourth quarter, Cohu expects sales of $178 million, plus or minus $7 million, representing growth of about 46% year over year.

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