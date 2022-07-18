|
Cohu To Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on July 28
Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services will release financial results for second quarter on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time/4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
The Company will host a live conference call and webcast with slides to discuss the results at 1:25 p.m. Pacific Time/4:25 p.m. Eastern Time.
Interested parties may listen live via webcast on Cohu’s investor relations website at https://cohu.gcs-web.com/news-events/event-calendar.
To participate via telephone and join the call live, please register in advance at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0bf4c05ab99f4800b14c0560949325e1 to receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call.
The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website through July 28, 2023 at www.cohu.com.
About Cohu:
Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.
For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.
