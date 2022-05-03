Cohu to Host Virtual Analyst and Investor Conference

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced they will host a Virtual Analyst and Investor Conference on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time/1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The investor presentation and Q&A session will be led by Luis A. Müller, Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey D. Jones, Chief Financial Officer, with additional comments from the Company’s management team. The event will last approximately 90 minutes and interested investors can access the event and accompanying presentation on the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.cohu.com.

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.

