Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
30.06.2022 22:05:00

Cohu to Participate in the 14th Annual CEO Investor Summit on July 13

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced that company management will participate in the 14th Annual CEO Summit, being held in-person at the St. Regis Hotel, San Francisco on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

The presentation material utilized during the CEO Summit will be made accessible on the investor page of the company’s website at www.cohu.com.

About The 14th Annual CEO Summit

The CEO Summit is hosted by participating companies and features a "round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams.

The CEO Summit is by invitation only and is available to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary.

To RSVP for the CEO Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs:

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye

 

Claire E. McAdams

Aspen Aerogels

 

Headgate Partners LLC

Phone: (508) 826-4573

 

Phone: (530) 265-9899

Email: loiye@aerogel.com

 

Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.

For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cohu Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cohu Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cohu Inc. 26,15 3,36% Cohu Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gemischter Auftakt zum 2. Halbjahr: US-Börsen zum Handelsende höher -- ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel in Rot
Die US-Märkte schlossen vor dem Wochenende im Plus. Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss zum Auftakt des zweiten Halbjahrs auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte dagegen seine Anfangsverluste wettmachen und schloss leicht in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, die Börse in Hongkong blieb feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen