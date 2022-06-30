Cohu to Participate in the 14th Annual CEO Investor Summit on July 13

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced that company management will participate in the 14th Annual CEO Summit, being held in-person at the St. Regis Hotel, San Francisco on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

The presentation material utilized during the CEO Summit will be made accessible on the investor page of the company’s website at www.cohu.com.

About The 14th Annual CEO Summit

The CEO Summit is hosted by participating companies and features a "round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams.

The CEO Summit is by invitation only and is available to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary.

To RSVP for the CEO Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs:

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye Claire E. McAdams Aspen Aerogels Headgate Partners LLC Phone: (508) 826-4573 Phone: (530) 265-9899 Email: loiye@aerogel.com Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.

