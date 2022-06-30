|
30.06.2022 22:05:00
Cohu to Participate in the 14th Annual CEO Investor Summit on July 13
Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced that company management will participate in the 14th Annual CEO Summit, being held in-person at the St. Regis Hotel, San Francisco on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
The presentation material utilized during the CEO Summit will be made accessible on the investor page of the company’s website at www.cohu.com.
About The 14th Annual CEO Summit
The CEO Summit is hosted by participating companies and features a "round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams.
The CEO Summit is by invitation only and is available to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary.
To RSVP for the CEO Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs:
|
Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye
|
Claire E. McAdams
|
Aspen Aerogels
|
Headgate Partners LLC
|
Phone: (508) 826-4573
|
Phone: (530) 265-9899
|
Email: loiye@aerogel.com
|
Email: claire@headgatepartners.com
About Cohu:
Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.
For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220630005861/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cohu Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
27.04.22
|Ausblick: Cohu veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
12.04.22
|Cohu downgraded to neutral from buy at B. Riley (MarketWatch)
|
09.02.22
|Ausblick: Cohu gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
29.10.21
|Cohu Inc (COHU) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
26.10.21
|Ausblick: Cohu vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Cohu Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cohu Inc.
|26,15
|3,36%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGemischter Auftakt zum 2. Halbjahr: US-Börsen zum Handelsende höher -- ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel in Rot
Die US-Märkte schlossen vor dem Wochenende im Plus. Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss zum Auftakt des zweiten Halbjahrs auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte dagegen seine Anfangsverluste wettmachen und schloss leicht in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, die Börse in Hongkong blieb feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.