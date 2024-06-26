|
26.06.2024 23:12:00
Cohu to Participate in the 16th Annual CEO Investor Summit on July 10
Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global supplier of equipment and services optimizing semiconductor manufacturing yield and productivity, today announced that management will participate in the 16th Annual CEO Investor Summit, being held in-person at the St. Regis Hotel, San Francisco on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.
The presentation material utilized during the CEO Investor Summit will be made accessible on the investor page of the company’s website at www.cohu.com.
About The 16th Annual CEO Summit
The CEO Summit is hosted by participating companies and features a "round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams.
The CEO Summit is by invitation only and is available to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary.
To RSVP for the CEO Investor Summit, please contact either of the event co-chairs:
Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye
Phone: (808) 960-2642
Email: lauraoiye@gmail.com
Claire E. McAdams
Phone: (530) 265-9899
Email: claire@headgatepartners.com
About Cohu:
Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global technology leader supplying test, automation, inspection and metrology products and services to the semiconductor industry. Cohu’s differentiated and broad product portfolio enables optimized yield and productivity, accelerating customers’ manufacturing time-to-market. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.
For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240626808297/en/
