Cohu to Participate in the 8th Annual NYC Investor Summit on December 17

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced that company management will participate in the 8th Annual NYC Investor Summit 2019, being held December 17, 2019 at the Parker New York Hotel, New York City.

The presentation material utilized during the NYC Summit will be made accessible on the investor page of the company’s website at www.cohu.com.

About The 8th Annual NYC Summit 2019

The NYC Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a "round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings, each 30 minutes in duration.

The NYC Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. The last day for registration is December 6, 2019.

To RSVP for the NYC Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs:

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye Claire E. McAdams Guerrant Associates Headgate Partners LLC Phone: (808) 960-2642 Phone: (530) 265-9899 Email: lguerrant@guerrantir.com Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors and printed circuit boards. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.

