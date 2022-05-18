+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
18.05.2022 15:00:00

Cohu to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced that management will participate at the following investor conferences:

22nd Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference
Location: Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, CA
May 25, 2022

19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
Location: Virtual
June 1, 2022

Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Location: Palace Hotel, New York, NY
June 2, 2022

Baird's 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Location: InterContinental New York Barclay, NY
June 6, 2022

Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference
Location: InterContinental Boston, MA
June 7, 2022

Portfolio managers and analysts should contact their respective banking representative to schedule a meeting at these conferences.

Presentation materials will be made concurrently available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.cohu.com.

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.

For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cohu Inc.mehr Nachrichten