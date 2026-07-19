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19.07.2026 06:15:00
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says $60,000 Is the Bottom for Bitcoin. Where Does BTC Go From Here?
In mid-June, Coinbase Global CEO Brian Armstrong predicted that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) may have hit a bottom at $60,000.While Bitcoin has only made a modest move upward since then, there's reason to think that Bitcoin might actually turn things around this year. In fact, at a current price of $64,000, Bitcoin still has an outside chance of hitting $100,000 within the next 12 months.According to Brian Armstrong, a key factor to keep in mind is the Bitcoin four-year cycle. Historically, Bitcoin has always been a boom-or-bust asset. Either it's the top-performing asset in the world, or it's the worst-performing. Three good years are typically followed by one very bad year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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