Coinbase Aktie
WKN DE: A2QP7J / ISIN: US19260Q1076
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01.08.2026 18:38:27
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says AI Agents Will Expand Crypto Adoption. Here's What That Means for Crypto Investors.
Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong recently claimed that the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) agents would boost cryptocurrency adoption. In a post on X, Armstrong said AI agents will need their own financial infrastructure and will eventually transact far more per day than all humans combined." Since AI agents can't open bank accounts or wait for wire transfers, Armstrong believes they will need to use cryptocurrencies as 'real-time programmable money'. It might seem odd to think that AI agents will need their own money, but it actually makes sense if we expect those agents to work autonomously. Let's see how that could happen, and what that shift might mean for cryptocurrency investors over the long term.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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