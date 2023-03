Coinbase Could Be a Home Run Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

No company in the crypto market is innovating and building a foundation for the future like Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN). This isn't just a crypto exchange; this is a picks-and-shovels company for the blockchain. In this video, Travis Hoium covers three recent announcements and shows how Wallet as a Service could become a calling card for Coinbase. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 7, 2023. The video was published on March 10, 2023.Continue reading