Interactive Brokers Group Aktie
WKN DE: A0MQY6 / ISIN: US45841N1072
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19.11.2026 18:00:02
Coinbase Global vs. Interactive Brokers Group: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
Investors choosing between Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) are weighing the rapid evolution of digital assets against the steady growth of a global, multi-asset brokerage powerhouse.
Coinbase dominates the domestic crypto-native exchange space by focusing on ecosystem security and deep liquidity. Interactive Brokers serves sophisticated traders across traditional and digital markets by leveraging proprietary technology to keep execution costs low and provide broad market access.
Coinbase operates a multi-faceted platform that provides consumer financial applications, institutional services through its Prime segment, and various developer tools. The company is positioned as a key player among fintech stocks by offering services for trading, custody, and staking of assets such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC). It also maintains critical partnerships for stablecoin services, including USDC creation and redemption through its relationship with Circle.
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|Coinbase
|96,93
|-2,68%
|Interactive Brokers Group Inc
|67,65
|-2,00%
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