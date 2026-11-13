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WKN DE: A0F602 / ISIN: US57636Q1040

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13.11.2026 14:52:01

Coinbase Global vs. Mastercard: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

As digital assets and traditional payments converge, investors often weigh the high-growth potential of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) against the steady, massive cash flows of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) to determine the better long-term buy.

While both companies operate in the broad payments landscape, they serve very different niches. Coinbase provides the infrastructure for the burgeoning crypto economy, whereas Mastercard manages a massive global network for fiat transactions. Comparing them helps clarify whether you prefer the volatility of emerging tech or the stability of a dominant financial incumbent.

Coinbase Global generates revenue primarily from transaction fees on its platform and a growing subscription and services segment. The company serves individual consumers, large institutions through Coinbase Prime, and developers building on decentralized networks. It has recently expanded its reach through the acquisition of Deribit, enabling it to offer international cryptocurrency products such as options and perpetual swaps. Coinbase maintains a significant partnership with Circle (NYSE:CRCL) regarding USDC (CRYPTO:USDC), which supports its stablecoin services. Revenue concentration remains a factor, as a meaningful portion of net revenue is tied to transactions involving Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), as well as stablecoin revenue.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Coinbase 115,74 -2,08% Coinbase
MasterCard Inc. 599,40 1,59% MasterCard Inc.

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