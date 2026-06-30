Robinhood Markets Aktie
WKN DE: A41U1K / ISIN: CA7709161045
|
30.06.2026 22:57:24
Coinbase Global vs. Robinhood Markets: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) represent the front lines of modern investing. As crypto and retail trading evolve, which of these fintech powerhouses is the better buy for your portfolio?Coinbase focuses on the infrastructure of digital assets, while Robinhood offers a broad suite of brokerage services ranging from stocks to retirement accounts. Both firms are competing for the attention of a new generation of investors. This comparison examines their growth, financial health, and risks to help you decide which fits your strategy.Coinbase operates a platform that allows consumers and institutions to buy, sell, store, and use digital assets, while serving larger clients through Coinbase Prime. Coinbase also has an important stablecoin arrangement with Circle tied to USDC, which adds another revenue stream beyond crypto trading. This focus on institutional infrastructure helps it move beyond being just a simple retail exchange as it expands into European operations under new regulations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Robinhood
|
25.06.26
|S&P 500-Wert Robinhood-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Robinhood von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
24.06.26
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
24.06.26
|Börse New York: S&P 500 notiert nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
24.06.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 klettert zum Start des Mittwochshandels (finanzen.at)
|
18.06.26
|S&P 500-Titel Robinhood-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Robinhood von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
17.06.26