Robinhood Markets Aktie

Robinhood Markets für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41U1K / ISIN: CA7709161045

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.06.2026 22:57:24

Coinbase Global vs. Robinhood Markets: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) represent the front lines of modern investing. As crypto and retail trading evolve, which of these fintech powerhouses is the better buy for your portfolio?Coinbase focuses on the infrastructure of digital assets, while Robinhood offers a broad suite of brokerage services ranging from stocks to retirement accounts. Both firms are competing for the attention of a new generation of investors. This comparison examines their growth, financial health, and risks to help you decide which fits your strategy.Coinbase operates a platform that allows consumers and institutions to buy, sell, store, and use digital assets, while serving larger clients through Coinbase Prime. Coinbase also has an important stablecoin arrangement with Circle tied to USDC, which adds another revenue stream beyond crypto trading. This focus on institutional infrastructure helps it move beyond being just a simple retail exchange as it expands into European operations under new regulations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Robinhood

mehr Nachrichten