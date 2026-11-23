Visa Aktie
WKN DE: A0NC7B / ISIN: US92826C8394
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23.11.2026 16:30:02
Coinbase Global vs. Visa: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and Visa (NYSE:V) are both giants in the world of digital money, yet they follow very different paths. You must decide which stock is the better addition to your portfolio for 2027.
Coinbase is the leading exchange for the crypto economy, while Visa operates the most recognized global payments network. This comparison highlights the choice between the high-growth volatility of emerging assets and the established reliability of traditional transaction processing for long-term investors.
Coinbase Global operates a trusted platform that allows users to trade and store Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and other digital assets. The company serves a diverse base of consumer and institutional clients and has a strategic partnership with Circle for stablecoin services. As it expands its Base Chain network, the company reinforces its position within the rapidly changing fintech sector.
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Nachrichten zu Visa Inc.
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19.11.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones nachmittags (finanzen.at)
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19.11.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich am Donnerstagmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
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18.11.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Visa-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Visa von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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16.11.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Ende des Montagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
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16.11.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones leichter (finanzen.at)
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16.11.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones notiert am Montagmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
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16.11.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones gibt zum Start nach (finanzen.at)
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16.11.26
|Visa and Airport Authority Hong Kong Launch Industry-First Integrated Air Cargo Data and Card Payment Solution in Hong Kong (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Visa Inc.
|03.11.26
|Visa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Visa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.07.26
|Visa Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.26
|Visa Buy
|UBS AG
|29.07.26
|Visa Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.26
|Visa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Visa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.07.26
|Visa Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.26
|Visa Buy
|UBS AG
|29.07.26
|Visa Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.26
|Visa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Visa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.07.26
|Visa Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.26
|Visa Buy
|UBS AG
|29.07.26
|Visa Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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