Coinbase Investors Beware: There Is Serious Cause for Concern Ahead

Down more than 81% from its all-time high and yet up by more than 88% since the beginning of 2023, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) is in a peculiar position. Benefiting from the recent rally in the crypto market, Coinbase's price jumped significantly in the past few months as a renewed sense of optimism has investors hoping that the worst might just be over. However, there is reason to believe that bumpy and dangerous roads are ahead. After a tumultuous and controversial 2022, which was riddled with multiple cryptocurrency companies going bankrupt, U.S. regulators have ratcheted up pressure on the crypto industry as a whole. This could be bad news for Coinbase.Continue reading