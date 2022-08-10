|
10.08.2022 21:30:00
Coinbase Just Changed the Game
Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) has quietly been building some of the most revolutionary products in Web3, and users may not even know they're using them. And that's the point.If cryptocurrencies and Web3 are going to reach mass adoption, the technology is going to have to fade into the background. In other words, right now crypto wallets, transactions, hacks, and all of the complexity are too much for most users to even pretend to be interested in. But if someone can simplify interactions with Web3, it could open up the market to hundreds of millions of users. Some of that innovation is already here -- and for Coinbase, it all starts with crypto wallets. One of the biggest challenges in cryptocurrency is keeping assets safe. You can put crypto assets on an exchange, but if the exchange gets hacked or goes bankrupt you can still lose funds.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
