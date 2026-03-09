Coinbase Aktie

Coinbase für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QP7J / ISIN: US19260Q1076

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.03.2026 09:00:00

Coinbase Just Delivered Fantastic News to Its Customers. But Is It a Buy?

There's a new reason to buy Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the leading U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange. But it has nothing to do with crypto.At the end of February, Coinbase rolled out commission-free 24/5  trading of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for all U.S-based customers. That dramatically increases the scale and scope of Coinbase's reach, and further blurs the line between traditional financial markets and the crypto market. So what does it mean for the future of Coinbase stock?The rollout of 24-hour trading during weekdays of stocks and ETFs is part and parcel of the company's "Everything Exchange" strategy that debuted last year. At the time, Coinbase outlined a vision for the future in which tens of thousands of assets would eventually trade on the Coinbase platform.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Coinbase

mehr Nachrichten