Coinbase Aktie
WKN DE: A2QP7J / ISIN: US19260Q1076
|
09.03.2026 09:00:00
Coinbase Just Delivered Fantastic News to Its Customers. But Is It a Buy?
There's a new reason to buy Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the leading U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange. But it has nothing to do with crypto.At the end of February, Coinbase rolled out commission-free 24/5 trading of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for all U.S-based customers. That dramatically increases the scale and scope of Coinbase's reach, and further blurs the line between traditional financial markets and the crypto market. So what does it mean for the future of Coinbase stock?The rollout of 24-hour trading during weekdays of stocks and ETFs is part and parcel of the company's "Everything Exchange" strategy that debuted last year. At the time, Coinbase outlined a vision for the future in which tens of thousands of assets would eventually trade on the Coinbase platform.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
