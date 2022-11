Coinbase Just Hit an All-Time Low, but It's Still a Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It has been a brutal end to the year for Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN). The onset of crypto winter, combined with the fallout from the FTX meltdown, has led droves of investors to dump Coinbase shares. Coinbase is now down 82% year to date, and its market value has plunged below $10 billion on more than one occasion. And for the past two weeks, Coinbase has been hitting new all-time lows.However, there is a strong case to be made that Coinbase is now significantly undervalued by investors. Due to all the fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) in the marketplace, investors are knocking Coinbase down to unreasonable lows. Let's take a closer look at the contrarian case for investing in Coinbase now.The starting point is Coinbase's balance sheet. After all, if all those fears about FTX contagion are real, investors are going to want to know if Coinbase is financially strong enough to resist this contagion. Continue reading