Coinbase Aktie
WKN DE: A2QP7J / ISIN: US19260Q1076
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16.07.2026 14:30:00
Coinbase Just Joined a 140-Company Stablecoin Alliance. Here's What It Means for the Stock.
On June 30, Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) joined a coalition of more than 140 financial, tech, and retail companies to back a new stablecoin called Open USD (OUSD). That move was surprising, since Coinbase was a founding partner for Circle's (NYSE: CRCL) USDC (CRYPTO: USDC) stablecoin, and it still retains all the interest income from USDC on its own exchange. But with that crucial revenue-sharing partnership with Circle set to expire on Aug. 18, Coinbase appears interested in supporting other stablecoins, such as OUSD, to reduce its exposure to USDC. That shift already crushed Circle's stock, but what does it mean for Coinbase's stock?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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