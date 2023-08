Coinbase Just Moved to Protect Its Second-Biggest Revenue Stream. But This 1 Question Still Lingers.

Cryptocurrency exchange company Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) works hard to simplify things in the complex crypto market, hoping ease of use will bring more than 1 billion new people into the ecosystem. But the company generated 28% of its revenue in the second quarter of 2023 not from working hard, but passively through interest income.Coinbase generated $201 million in total interest income in Q2. Of this, 75% came in because of its interest in stablecoin USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC). And the company just made a move to protect that source of revenue.USD Coin is the second-largest stablecoin in the world. Each coin is backed by dollar reserves, making each one redeemable for $1. This is what stabilizes the price, unlike other cryptocurrencies that are prone to extreme volatility.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel