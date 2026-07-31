Coinbase Aktie

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WKN DE: A2QP7J / ISIN: US19260Q1076

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31.07.2026 22:53:00

Coinbase Just Took a Record 10.3% of Global Crypto Trading. It Still Posted Its Third Straight Quarterly Loss.

Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) captured a record 10.3% share of global crypto trading volume in the second quarter of 2026, its third straight all-time high. The company also reported a $359.5 million net loss Thursday afternoon, its third consecutive quarterly loss.Industry spot trading volumes fell more than 20% during the quarter, according to the company, and Coinbase's revenue fell with them -- to $1.22 billion, down from $1.5 billion in the year-ago period. Shares, which closed Thursday at $163.58, slipped about 5% in after-hours trading following the report -- and they remain far below their 52-week high of $402.16.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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