Coinbase Plunges on Crypto and Celsius Fears, but This Is the Real Threat

Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) fell sharply on Monday, opening down 21% from their Friday close and trading lower by 14% as of 10:15 a.m. ET. The weekend was a rough one for the cryptocurrency markets, and as the premier exchange for digital asset trading, Coinbase often serves as a barometer of sentiment among investors who trade Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies.Indeed, a big drop in cryptocurrency prices was partially to blame for downbeat sentiment among investors, but it wasn't the whole story. News that some smaller exchanges were taking steps to halt withdrawals raised new fears among crypto investors. Although the chances of a similar step at Coinbase aren't nearly as high, there is one aspect of what's happening in the digital asset world today that could have ramifications for the company's future prospects.The first thing hurting Coinbase shares was simply an abrupt move downward in the crypto markets. Bitcoin prices fell from $30,000 as recently as Friday afternoon to $23,500 Monday morning. Prices of Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) took an even harder hit, going from $1,750 to just over $1,200. Many smaller crypto tokens saw similar declines.Continue reading