Coinbase Pumps and Dumps Today: Can This Crypto Company See Sustained Momentum?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Among the most volatile crypto-related stocks this year, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) has certainly been one of the hardest-hit large-cap stocks this year. Today, Coinbase surged as much as 4.4% at its intraday high, before giving up most of its gains in its afternoon session. As of 2:20 p.m. ET, Coinbase stock is still up a marginal 0.7%. Today's price action for Coinbase appears to align well with how this stock has performed on a year-to-date basis. Starting the year around $250 per share, COIN stock sunk to nearly $40 per share in May before rebounding to a high of $116 per share earlier this month. Since then, however, Coinbase has given up roughly half of these gains, trading around $70 per share. In an interview with CNBC yesterday, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong discussed many of the catalysts that have driven shares lower this year. The CEO outlined plans to cut costs, engage with regulators, and transition toward more services-oriented revenues as opposed to relying on trading fees. Thus far, the market hasn't reacted particularly favorably to these comments.Continue reading