Coinbase Aktie
WKN DE: A2QP7J / ISIN: US19260Q1076
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01.08.2026 11:53:07
Coinbase Reports Record Share of Global Crypto Trading Volume, But Its Price Still Drops. What Does That Mean For COIN Investors?
Coinbase Global’s (NASDAQ:COIN) just-released quarterly earnings report was an unsteady mix of encouraging news and dispiriting developments. In the first category was the cryptocurrency exchange operator’s admirable gain in market share. In the second, it posted key fundamentals that fell short of analyst expectations. Consequently, its share price slumped by almost 11% after the report was published.After a good-news/bad-news quarter like that, it can be tough to determine how to approach a stock. Here’s a breakdown of Coinbase’s results, and my thoughts on whether its equity is a buy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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