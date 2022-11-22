|
22.11.2022 19:39:11
Coinbase Stock Bounces Off Bottom, But Is the Selling Over?
In today's rather welcome bullish rally across most risk assets, Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is among the top stocks in focus. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, this crypto-focused company has seen its valuation surge 4.2% since yesterday's close.This move appears to be a bounce back rally, following a rather dismal performance yesterday. Coinbase shares hit their lowest level on record, with the regulated centralized crypto exchange seeing its market capitalization briefly dip below the $10 billion range. That's down dramatically from its peak of more than $76 billion last year. Two analyst downgrades were partly responsible for Monday's move, which also coincided with a plunge in Coinbase's 2031 bonds, which hit 51 cents on the dollar yesterday. This level implies a yield to maturity of more than 13%, signaling the market believes Coinbase may not make it out of this mess.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!