12.09.2022 21:01:44
Coinbase Stock Continues to Surge Alongside Crypto Market, Despite Key Risks
Today's price action for centralized exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) has certainly been intriguing to watch. As of 2:15 p.m. ET, Coinbase stock had rallied 1.6% higher. This move reflected today's bullish momentum in the crypto sector, which had inched 0.7% higher over the past 24 hours. That said, investors are closely watching a number of headwinds that have materialized with Coinbase right now. Today, Nikhil Wahi, the brother of a former Coinbase product manager, pleaded guilty to charges tied to wire fraud. Wahi has confirmed that he placed trades with insider knowledge gained from his brother and another Coinbase employee. This plea confirms what regulators alleged, providing investors with a certain degree of uncertainty with respect to how rampant this problem may be within the company. Additionally, Coinbase has reportedly funded a lawsuit against the U.S. Treasury Department over its sanctions of crypto mixing service Tornado Cash. This aggressive tone the company has taken in pushing back against regulators is one that may prove contentious as regulatory scrutiny picks up for digital assets.Continue reading
