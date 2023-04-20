|
20.04.2023 13:59:00
Coinbase Stock Has Nearly Doubled in 2023: Time to Sell?
If you were looking for a good swing trade, buying shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) at the beginning of the year would have been a well-timed move. Since the start of 2023, Coinbase stock has rallied more than 80% as of this writing. After a quick run-up like that, some traders are undoubtedly wondering if now's the time to sell.It might indeed be time to sell Coinbase stock. But that call has little to do with its recent rally.Swing trading is a strategy that tries to make money in the stock market by buying and selling stocks over shorter time periods. Concrete statistical data is hard to find, but most sources agree that swing traders usually lose money. Even if you analyze trends and technical patterns, timing the short-term top or bottom is an overwhelmingly imprecise science.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!