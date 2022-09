Coinbase Stock in 3 Minutes

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) have been hammered in 2022, but that doesn't mean the core business is in trouble. In fact, the company has a strong cash balance and a lead in many attractive markets in Web3. Travis goes through the business, financials, and why this stock is a great buy in just over 3 minutes. Continue reading