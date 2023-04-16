|
16.04.2023 12:50:00
Coinbase Stock Is Soaring Despite an SEC Probe. Should You Worry?
One of the most polarizing asset classes in recent memory is cryptocurrency. One day blockchain tokens are being hailed as "digital gold." A week later economists are sounding the alarm that crypto is a giant Ponzi scheme. In addition to the seesaw opinions over crypto's legitimacy, social media influencers have found their way into the mix, pumping various tokens claiming they will go "to the moon." The largest publicly traded crypto exchange is Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN). Since its public offering last April, the company has been no stranger to the limelight. Most recently, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) slapped Coinbase with a Wells notice, a document outlining the SEC's beliefs that the company (or individual) in question should expect to be charged with securities violations. Unsurprisingly, Coinbase stock dropped like a rock on this news. How much of a problem is this for the biggest U.S. crypto exchange? Let's dig in.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!