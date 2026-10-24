Coinbase Aktie
WKN DE: A2QP7J / ISIN: US19260Q1076
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24.10.2026 11:10:02
Coinbase vs. Paypal: Two Fintech Giants, Two Very Different Price Tags. Which Stock Wins?
Are you betting on the high-growth volatility of digital assets or the steady cash flow of a global payments giant? Choosing between Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) depends on your appetite for risk.
Coinbase Global serves as a primary bridge to the digital economy, while PayPal remains a titan of traditional digital commerce. Both companies are adapting to a changing landscape where crypto and traditional fiat money increasingly overlap. This comparison analyzes their financials and valuations to help you determine which stock is the better buy.
Coinbase Global operates as a key player for the cryptocurrency economy, representing one of the most prominent fintech stocks in the space. The company generates revenue primarily through transaction fees, with concentrated volume in Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) trading pairs. Subscription and services revenue is heavily supported by stablecoin revenue in partnership with Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL), which handles issuance and redemption for its stablecoin USDC (CRYPTO:USDC).
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Analysen zu eBay Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coinbase
|147,22
|-2,22%
|eBay Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 1 Sh
|99 325,00
|-1,02%
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|-0,26%
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