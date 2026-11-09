Coinbase vs. SoFi: The Recent Market Sell-Off Exposes Two Very Different Fintech Risks for 2027

The recent sell-off across financial technology stocks has highlighted the different risks facing two major players in the industry: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI). While both are helping reshape financial services, their exposure to cryptocurrency markets and traditional banking creates very different opportunities and challenges heading into 2027.

Coinbase operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, offering trading, custody, and staking services to retail and institutional investors. The company is also expanding beyond traditional crypto trading through its partnership with Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) on the USDC (CRYPTO: USDC) stablecoin, its Base blockchain network, and newer businesses in derivatives and prediction markets. These initiatives aim to diversify revenue and reduce reliance on cryptocurrency trading activity.

In fiscal 2025, Coinbase generated $7.2 billion in revenue, an increase of 9.4% year over year. Net income reached approximately $1.3 billion, representing a profit margin of 17.6%. However, more recent results highlight the company's sensitivity to cryptocurrency market conditions. In the third quarter of 2026, revenue declined 35% to $1.2 billion, reflecting weaker trading activity.

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