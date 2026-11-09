Coinbase Aktie

Coinbase ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QP7J / ISIN: US19260Q1076

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.11.2026 21:30:02

Coinbase vs. SoFi: The Recent Market Sell-Off Exposes Two Very Different Fintech Risks for 2027

The recent sell-off across financial technology stocks has highlighted the different risks facing two major players in the industry: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI). While both are helping reshape financial services, their exposure to cryptocurrency markets and traditional banking creates very different opportunities and challenges heading into 2027.

Coinbase operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, offering trading, custody, and staking services to retail and institutional investors. The company is also expanding beyond traditional crypto trading through its partnership with Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) on the USDC (CRYPTO: USDC) stablecoin, its Base blockchain network, and newer businesses in derivatives and prediction markets. These initiatives aim to diversify revenue and reduce reliance on cryptocurrency trading activity.

In fiscal 2025, Coinbase generated $7.2 billion in revenue, an increase of 9.4% year over year. Net income reached approximately $1.3 billion, representing a profit margin of 17.6%. However, more recent results highlight the company's sensitivity to cryptocurrency market conditions. In the third quarter of 2026, revenue declined 35% to $1.2 billion, reflecting weaker trading activity.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Coinbase

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Coinbase

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Coinbase 121,68 0,68% Coinbase

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.26 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow deutlich fester -- ATX und DAX legen letztlich zu -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex zogen zum Wochenstart deutlich an. Auch der Dow zeigt sich sehr freundlich. Die Börsen in Asien legten am Montag mehrheitlich zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen