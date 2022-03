Coinbase's Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last week, I predicted that Coinbase's (NASDAQ: COIN) business was set up for a big quarterly report given the market's trends. Bitcoin and Ethereum trading were up from the previous quarter, and since Coinbase makes money on transaction volume -- not crypto prices -- that pointed to a solid fourth quarter. The company has also been expanding into new services, like custody of crypto for institutions, that should drive new revenue streams. When Coinbase reported fourth-quarter results after the market closed on Thursday, it was hard to do anything but be amazed by the results. Coinbase has been public for less than a year, but it's been an absolute growth machine in cryptocurrency and I think it will prove to be a steal at today's price. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading